Crooning his heart out

By | Published: 12:20 am 9:02 pm

Even when he was completely drowned in his daily official routine before retirement, this official with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation did not stop humming.

From Kishore to Mukesh to Rafi, S Pawan Kumar would come up with good old melodies from yesteryears and croon his heart out, not just to address his love for music but also to win hearts all around.

Pawan, who recently retired as Assistant Commissioner from the GHMC after a long stint in the public relations wing, always was driven by his passion for songs, mainly the mellifluous hits from the Hindi cinema. For long, he was also part of orchestra troupes and regularly performed at cultural events and musical nites.

Pawan did not personally have any formal training in music but music was in his family. His father S Srinivas Naidu was a harmony player and his uncle Amba Pershad Naidu, a renowned harmonist performed with legends like Pandit Jasraj.

Calling his uncle Amba Pershad as his inspiration, Pawan says he started off as a bathroom singer.

“I just love singing whether it is songs from Hindi or Telugu movies, bhajans or classical. I keep singing on demand from friends and relatives,” says Pawan. An avid listener of popular playback singers like Mukesh, Rafi, and Kishore, he imitates their voice to near perfection.

His first performance was in college in 1975 and since then he performed at hundreds of programmes and stage shows.

Despite the demanding office work, he used to balance work with his hobby for singing. “I used to perform in about 15 to 20 events a month,” says Pawan, who considers radio as his guru as those days, radio was the only source of listening to music.

“I used to note down the lyrics and observe closely the modulations by legendary singers and try to replicate them. That’s how I started,” he shares. Over a period of time, he also came up with two albums and sang all-time hits of popular singers and imitated their voices.

Being part of Cine Musicians Associations, he performed at different programmes along with popular playback singers such as Vijayalaxmi and Deepa Dhar.

His singing also won appreciation from senior officials and his bosses including Jannat Hussain and DK Panwar. “There have been instances when during off time, officers used to ask me to sing a few hits and I would oblige. Most of my senior officials enjoyed, appreciated and encouraged me,” says Pawan.

With changing times, he too is now making good use of technology and is singing with the help of different music apps like StarMaker and SoundCloud. With time available in abundance after retirement, he keeps singing in the apps.

Family support, particularly from his wife Mahalaxmi, says Pawan, helped him most in his exploration into the world of music.