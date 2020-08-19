Crops in 3.26 lakh acres inundated in Telangana

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Torrential rains have left crops in about 3.26 lakh acres inundated across the State. The officials said field verification will be conducted to estimate the crop damages after the rains subside. The floods have mostly affected paddy and cotton fields in the erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Mahabubnagar.

As per a preliminary report from the Agriculture Department, about half of the 3.26 lakh acres submerged in the rain water was in the erstwhile Warangal district making it the worst affected district. More than one lakh acres were inundated due to the incessant rains in Warangal Rural district, followed by Warangal Urban district with about 19,800 acres, Mahabubabad district with 17,100 acres, 13,400 acres in Mulugu and around 10,000 acres in Jangaon district. About 27,000 acres each were affected in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Karimnagar districts.

Among the crops, paddy appears to be worst hit with more than 1.40 lakh acres getting battered by the heavy downpour or flooded with rain water. More than 36,000 acres of paddy crop got submerged in Warangal Rural district, while another 20,000 acres got flooded in Karimnagar district. Cotton crop of about 58,200 acres was inundated in Warangal Rural district.

“All the crops especially paddy and cotton are in the preliminary stages of cultivation. Though these agricultural fields are currently flooded with rain water, not all of them are damaged as these crops can survive in flood water for a couple of days. However, the horticultural crops such as vegetables, fruits and flowers got affected due to these rains,” a senior official told Telangana Today. He said the crop damages will be prepared during field visits which will be conducted after the rains subside.

