Crops in 34,337 acres damaged due to recent rains in Bhupalpally

Published: 6:08 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Standing crops including paddy and cotton were damaged in 34,337 acres belonging to 17,798 farmers in the recent rains in the district, according to the preliminary estimates. It is estimated that the crop damage was to the tune of Rs 16.25 crore. The rains also damaged 1,124 houses partially and 104 houses fully. As many as 62 tanks were also damaged in the rains.

Meanwhile, District Collector Mohammed Abdul Azeem on Wednesday inspected the damaged road between Jamnagar and Minajipeta villages and also the crop damage in Krishnapur village in Mahamutharam mandal in the district.

The District Collector directed the irrigation DEE Sadaiah to visit Narsingapur Reservoir and send proposals for immediate repairs to the water leak in the reservoir and also to take up the renovation works.

Later, he visited Kananuur village where the local tribal people requested him to sanction double bedroom houses as they were facing hardships due to leakage in the roofs of their thatched houses.

