Crowds that came in huge numbers for local matches

Hyderabad: As the Coronavirus lockdown continues to stop all the major sporting activities, it is time to go down the memory lane on the crowds that came in huge numbers, at least till the 90s, in the city to watch their heroes in action.

Be it a Senior Zonal cricket final at Fateh Maidan or a GM’s Cup Boxing championship at Lalaguda Workshop Stadium in Secunderabad or volleyball tournament at Victory playground or basketball tournament at YMCA or table tennis tournaments or the BS Venkat Rao football tournament at Gymkhana ground, to name a few, it was a full-house on most of the occasions.

These tournaments have lost their importance in the last few years ever since the advent of the new generation getting hooked to the television watching either Spanish or English League or NBA championship or major golf tournaments or Pro Kabbadi League (in recent times) or IPL. They have been converted into couch potatoes.

It is the Ronaldos, Messis, LeBron James that have conquered the hearts of the young minds. After seeing the high quality matches, the younger generation has neither time nor feel interested in watching local matches at the ground. Perhaps IPL matches are the only time when crowd throng at the Uppal Stadium otherwise majority of the big tournaments like ISL football, Premier Badminton League have failed to draw huge crowds.

As one senior journalist G Rajaraman commented, ask any Indian sports enthusiast about the Indian football team they will fumble with the names. “But ask about the Real Madrid or Barcelona or Manchester City or NBA team, the young spectators will reel out the names. The television channels have nicely invaded the Indian audience. The European matches are scheduled for Indians as they know there is a huge market here.”

It is now a big challenge for local organisers to woo back the crowd though it is a difficult proposition to succeed in this mission. PR Man Singh, former secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association, admits that it is a different generation.

“Now we have 365 days of cricket and plenty of live telecast available on other sports. The younger generation is glued to the TV. It was different scenario in the earlier days when there was not much of live telecast and people made it a point to come to the ground. They would come in huge number to watch their favourite players like ML Jaisimha, Abbas Ali Baig, Abid Ali and others. A Jaisimha cover drive or Abbas square cut would bring cheers.

Once during the Zonal championships final at Fateh Maidan, immediately after the West Indies tour in 1971, there was a huge crowd as five of Hyderabad players had accompanied the team. While Jaisimha was the big name from Secunderabad, Hyderabad had Kenia Jayantilal, Abid, Krishnamurthy and Govindraj. Again Jai was always a special attraction, collar up, handkerchief around his neck and the walk from the pavilion to the crease. It was a complete package for the crowd,” he said.

A good number of spectators were present whenever Ranji matches were played at Gymkhana ground. In the 80s, the crowd had special affection towards players like Mohammad Azharuddin or VVS Laxman. For players like Rajesh Yadav, it was all about banter from the crowd.

Late Abdul Basith drew large crowd whenever volleyball matches were played. There were top quality matches. So were the basketball matches at YMCA Secunderabad or Hyderabad. The likes of Mohd Rizwan or Harikrishna Prasad were an attraction.

The Venkat Rao tournament at Gymkhana saw a full house or the Nizam Gold Cup tournament at Lal Bahadur Stadium. In the 60s, the Hyderabad City Police was a hugely popular team. Even the table tennis tournaments, where Mir Khasim Ali was the hero, were full at YMCA halls. Azharuddin was a big fan of Upendernath. It was a jam-packed crowd at Lalaguda Workshop stadium.

It is all history now. In the future local matches, big or small, will be devoid of big crowd. It is a harsh reality.

