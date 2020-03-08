CRPF constable ends life in Jawaharnagar of Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:56 pm 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself in Jawaharnagar here in the wee hours of Sunday. He shot himself with his service self loading rifle weapon, police said.

The victim was identified as B Vittal Rao Manwar (40), a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra.

According to the police, Vitfal Rao who was posted for sentry duties at the CRPF Public School shot himself under his chin around 2 am.

“His colleagues who were in the camp heard the firing and rushed to the place where he was posted. He was found dead lying in a pool of blood. They tried to revive him, but in vain,” police said.

Based on a complaint from the Deputy Commandant B Rathnamma, the Jawaharnagar police booked a case and are investigating. They suspect personal problems led to the suicide.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

