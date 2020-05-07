CRPF cop brings schools closer to students

By | Published: 7:19 pm

The purpose of life is a life of purpose. Sometimes what we plan for our life might not turn out the way we expect but it turns out for the best. When Hyderabad-based Shekhar Maravani started working at HDFC bank after completing his BCom, he never anticipated that the purpose of his life would change soon and he would start his own NGO someday.

“While working, I cracked government exam and was offered a job as CRPF sub-inspector in 2012. When I went for my first posting in Assam, I started educating families and children about the importance of schooling. Despite my efforts, school attendance remained low because of many factors like lack of proper clothes or malnourishment. This prompted me to tie up with local NGOs and we started providing children with whatever basic facilities we could.”

The density of the situation dawned upon the CRPF inspector later when he was posted in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur where he worked closely with the child welfare department focused on children’s health and education.

“I observed something during my posting in Bijapur that affected me deeply. Some doctors visited a local school and were giving some protein vaccines to children. Now the thing is those poor children hadn’t eaten anything and intake of injection on an empty stomach made them unconscious. I hurried to get them something to eat. At that moment I realised I have to do something. And that’s how the idea of ‘White Volunteers Foundation’ (WVF) was born,” shared Shekhar who was injured with a bullet during a Naxal encounter in the district.

Registered on March 24, 2018, WVF adopted five local schools in Telangana and works to provide milk everyday to students. “We call the programme ‘Nityapaalamrutam’. The dropout ratio in the adopted schools observed a decline after we started providing milk daily. I was informed that the body mass index of the children also increased,” said Shekhar.

Apart from Nityapaalamrutam, ‘Vastradan’ (donation of cloths) and scholarship are two other programmes the organisation is working on. The volunteers include employees in top MNCs like Google, Amazon, Genpact, and others.

Shekhar takes great pride in his work and looks forward to bridging the gap between poor children and their right to education. “Our target is to adopt 25 schools by the year 2025. I don’t want any child to be deprived of education. Our main office will be set up soon in Hyderabad and from then on I hope our work reaches more people.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .