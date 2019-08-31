CRPF gets award for women health care facilities

By | Published: 3:18 pm 3:25 pm

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been awarded for ensuring healthcare facilities to its women personnel and the female family members of its male troops.

The over 3 lakh personnel strong force was awarded the ‘We for Stree’ award instituted by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI), the largest medical body in the field of women’s health in the country.

The award was given by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar and his wife Manu Bhatnagar, the head of the wives welfare association of the force, on August 29.

The association conducts multi-disciplinary activities for the family members of the force personnel and the award is a recognition of its services rendered for the women combatants and female family members of the troops by way of conducting awareness and medical infrastructure, a force spokesperson said.

“The DG and his wife have been chosen for this prestigious award for their remarkable contribution in the field of women health, ranging from adolescence to menopausal wellness.”

“Manu Bhatnagar, a doctor by profession, has been successfully guiding the wives welfare association to deliver socio-economic medical services to the families of the force,” the spokesperson said.

The Central Reserve Police Force is the lead force for conducting anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorism operations in the country.