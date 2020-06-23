CRPF jawan, four NPA staff test positive in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: A jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Group Centre in Chandrayangutta and four employees of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The CRPF jawan was kept under quarantine at the Chandrayangutta Centre and instructions were issued to the jawans, who returned to the centre from other States, to be under isolation for 14 days. They must undergo screening on the 14th day before resuming duty or going to meet their family members.

The employees of SVPNPA were also asked to be under isolation. In NPA, three trainee IPS probationers had tested positive earlier after they returned to the academy from the District Practical Training (DPT) programme.

