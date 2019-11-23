CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 12:40 am

Kothagudem: A CPRF jawan Munna Kumar Mourya, was injured in an IED blast in the forests of Basaguda in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Sources said the jawan attached to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 168V Battalion was on the task of area domination in the forests and was going from Tairam camp to Sarkeguda. An improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by the CPI(Maoists) exploded at that time. The jawan sustained a leg injury and was taken to a hospital at Basaguda for treatment and was said to be out of danger, Bijapur SP Divyang Patel said.

The incident occurred a day ahead of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s one-day tour to Bastar region scheduled on Saturday.

