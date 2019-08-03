CRPF jawan from Nalgonda dies in mishap

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Nalgonda: Koppoju Devendra Chary (38), a CRPF jawan and native of Nandipadu village in Miryalguda mandal of the district, died in a train accident in Jharkhand on Friday.

Chary joined CRPF 13 years ago and was working at Chanduva of Tihar district in Jharkhand.

He accidentally fell from the train while travelling to Jammu and Kashmir along with his battalion.

Family members of Devendra Chary were informed about the incident on Saturday morning. He is survived by wife and two children.

