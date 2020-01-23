CRPF jawans carry tribal woman to hospital on shoulder

By | Published: 12:51 am

Kothagudem: A good Samaritan act of carrying a tribal woman on a cot to a hospital by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 85th Battalion jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh has received accolades from all.

Sources said the security personnel who were engaged in naxal search operations at remotely located Paded village and its surroundings came to know that a tribal woman who was in advanced stage of pregnancy was facing difficulty in going to the hospital for delivery. The village lacked road connectivity and hence ambulance could not reach it.

Acting swiftly, the jawans made a makeshift stretcher, which the locals normally use to carry the patients, and carried the woman, B Hapka, on their shoulders to a health centre at Cherpal village six km away from Paded.

From there, she was taken to Bijapur district hospital in an ambulance. The incident which took place on Tuesday has gone viral as a video of jawans carrying the woman spread on social media sites in Chhattisgarh State and public showered praises on the jawans.

