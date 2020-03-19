CRPF Sub-inspector found hanging in official quarters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 am

Hyderabad: The body of a CRPF Sub-inspector was found hanging in the CRPF quarters in Jubilee Hills here on Thursday morning. He is suspected to have committed suicide.

The reasons are yet to be known.

Police sources said the cop, identified as Bhavani Shankar (30), a native of Rajasthan, is suspected to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the hall.

The Jubilee hills police reached the spot and are investigating.

