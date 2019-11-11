CRTDH helping innovators to take up research

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, has urged small and medium enterprises, innovators, researchers and State government institutions including T-Hub to associate with Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and become partners in research, innovation and technology development.

At a conclave which was attended by the representatives from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), industry experts, academia and officials from government agencies’ DSIR Secretary, Dr Shekhar C Mande, said that CRTDH scheme had facilitated small industry and innovators to take up research and technology development activities including commercialisation.

The meet featured panel discussions on the way forward for the next five years. “Programmes such as CRTDH are critical bridges to MSMEs to access deep technologies and facilities in research organisations in India. Our experience of having CRTDH has been rewarding in many ways and we are happy to have supported more than 50 MSMEs,” CCMB Director, Dr RK Mishra said.

In 2014-15, the DSIR had launched a programme and established 12 CRTDHs, which operate on a cost plus non-commercial basis and are continually evolving a business model for self-sustainability, in public-funded institutions having linkages with and proximity to MSME clusters.

