Crucial sequences of Naarappa under way

Victory Venkatesh who has delivered back to back blockbusters is now shooting his next, Naarappa. This is an official remake for Tamil blockbuster hit Asuran. D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu are Producing Naarappa under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners in Sreekanth Addala’s direction.

Much-awaited Telugu remake Narappa starring Daggubati Venkatesh is currently canning crucial action sequence under the supervision of popular fight master Peter Heins in Tamil Nadu. “We shot an action sequence at Red Desert in Tamil Nadu for 10 days. This will be a major highlight in the film. Naarappa is a thrilling experience for Venkatesh garu and myself,” said Peter.

Director Sreekanth Addala is confident that Telugu audiences will witness a new Venkatesh in Naarappa which is a powerful and emotional character. Co-producer Devi Sridevi Satish added, “We shot key action sequence under the supervision of fight master Peter Heins at Therikaadu near Thirichendur.

This area which is spread in over 12,000 acres is known as The Red Desert of Tamil Nadu. And the whole cast and crew is super excited about the days to come. So far, we have already completed 27 days of shoot for Naarappa.

This on-going schedule will progress in a non-stop manner. We will film crucial scenes in this schedule.” Mani Sharma is composing the music while Shyam K Naidu is the cinematographer. Lyrics were penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Suddala Ashok Teja, Anantha Sreeram, Krishnakanth, and Kasarla Shyam.

