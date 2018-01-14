Crumbling remains of Battisgarh

By | Saurabh Chatterjee | Published: 12:48 am 9:58 pm

During my trips across the State, I have seen many places, some awe-inspiring, some underwhelming, our trip to Battisgarh fort fell somewhere in between. After spending some time in the workshops in Nirmal, we went to the Nirmal fort. There were no tourists so our little group had the place all to ourselves roaming in the wild grasses amidst the ruined remains. Battisgarh fort was not on our list, but since we were there, it made sense to visit it.

We went as far as our vehicle could go. Battisgarh Fort is a beautiful place and has a small lake nearby with lots of birds. The wind blew gently as we watched the birds huddled around the water, while others flew around. While we were going towards the top of the fort, we saw a group of kids walking down below and waved at them.

They made great subjects silhouetted against the sun. They were from the nearby village who had come there for a picnic. As the fort is abandoned, there were no tickets or guides around so the children offered to show us around. Taking us through dense vegetation, the kids led us to a small stone gateway towards a staircase leading down to a tank. Layer of leaves littered the ground and crunched under our shoes as we walked down the stairs. There were inlets for water to come in which may have been used for rainwater harvesting since water is scarce in the region.

We came up after taking some pictures and continued to explore. In its prime, the fort must have had 32 rooms which were used by the rulers for different purposes. We saw cannon on the way and continued to climb on a bastion, from here the view from the top was amazing.

There is also one secret tunnel that leads to a safe place in case of any attack. Tempting as it was, we didn’t go there for fear of getting lost. Soon, it was time to leave. After spending a pleasant two hours inside the fort exploring its beauty, we thanked the boys and headed home.

How to reach: Battisgarh fort is located at a distance of 4 kms from Nirmal. It is easily accessible by taking a taxi from Nirmal. You can also drive from Hyderabad like we did.

The best time to visit is from September to March. The place has a lot of dense growth, so better to plan your visit in the morning. Nirmal has a wide variety of hotels of different budgets. We stayed in Sri Krishna Residency which is a decent budget hotel.