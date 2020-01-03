Crunchy bites for the lunch time crowds

By | Published: 9:47 pm

The first mention of any raw or fibery may make most people turn up their noses when plans are being made to grab some tasty grub. But, PitaPit which opened its doors in Road No 36, Jubilee Hills, will change your perception. When you get hungry mid-morning or are craving a quick but not too heavy bite after lunch, PitaPit done up in bright shades of green and white interiors and casual seating area – fits the bill.

There are also interesting sayings on the wall which promote healthy eating habits in a quirky way. It has a healthy mix of salads, rice bowls, wraps, and beverages made to elevate the different flavours. We suggest starting off with the baked pita chips that come with two types of dips. We recommend the chilly dip; hummus is a good option but it doesn’t do much for the taste as the chips aren’t seasoned.

You have the choice of making your own pita or salad combo with different fillings of fresh veggies, meats, and sauces. We chose the Chef recommended Basil pesto paneer rice bowl which was surprisingly flavourful. brown rice, scrumptious pesto and paneer jostle together in this dish and combined with cold coffee, your taste buds are definitely satisfied.

Next up was the roasted chicken breast which comes wrapped with slivers of cabbage, capsicum, onion and drizzled with hot sauce all packed in a lightly roasted pita wrap. Special honours should go to Malai chicken wrap which falls in the unusual combo offerings here.Chipotle potato wrap is very filling and goes well with lemonade so vegetarians are sorted too.

Salad lovers will love the spicy and chunky mix of Kathi Chicken tikka salad liberally dribbled with harissa and mayo. If you still have space left in your tummy after all that roughage, pick the yummy banana nutella pita which is simply melt-in-the mouth. Be careful while eating it, as the chocolate can seep out from the sides. A meal here is sorted for Rs 400 and judging by the tweens and office crowds coming in during our meal, the place sure is hopping with people.

