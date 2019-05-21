Crushed body of TSRTC conductor found on NH 44 near Jadcharla

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Mahabubnagar: The body of a person which was crushed and stuck on the road was found on NH 44 near Jadcharla overbridge on Monday night.

Jadcharla Police, who put together the mutilated parts of the body, and sent it to the government hospital, suspect that person probably met with an accident and come under the wheels of a heavy vehicle.

Based on the identity card found in the wallet near the body, police have identified the deceased as D Anjaiah, a TSRTC conductor who was working in Kalwakurthy depot of Nagarkurnool district.