CS calls for effective implementation of welfare schemes

Published: 10:34 pm 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary, SK Joshi on Wednesday called for coordinated efforts by all the departments to give out the best to the people by ensuring effective implementation of State government sponsored welfare schemes.

The Chief Secretary was speaking at a review meeting at his Secretariat chamber with officials of agriculture and allied departments, Finance, Planning, Revenue, General Administration Department, Home, Law, Industries, IT, Forest, Civil supplies and Irrigation.

He urged the departments to set their own targets and work for their realisation. He discussed agriculture and its allied sectors progress and wanted them to focus on productivity, quality, marketing and other issues.

Referring to availability of fodder, he said the departments of agriculture, horticulture and marketing should prepare an action plan to ensure there is no scarcity in the coming months.

He suggested the department officials to concentrate on value addition to agriculture produce through the food processing industry besides creating employment in a big way. Joshi also wanted steps to be taken to encourage drip irrigation which will help produce more with less water.

Referring to forest department, he said the government will be taking up more activities to revive degraded forests and to improve the quality index of air and water. He also reviewed the progress of works on projects such as Textile Park, Pharma City, NIMZ, industrial clusters, TS-iPASS, EoDB, Genome Valley, leather park, MSME, T-fiber network and e-procurement.

He also enquired about the online services provided by various departments.

Joshi directed various government departments to issue GOs in Telugu besides English for the benefit of the common people.