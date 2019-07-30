CS inaugurates Gurramguda urban forest park in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary S K Joshi on Tuesday inaugurated the urban forest park- Arogya Sanjeevini Vanam in Gurramguda Reserve Forest (RF) block on Hyderabad -Nagarjuna Sagar Road.

Bit-I of the reserve forest block, sprawling in some 60 hectares, has been developed as Urban Forest Park by adding selected adventure sports, children Play area, cycling track, pathways, platforms, public conveniences, Raashi Vanam, Nakshatra Vanam, Miyawaki Demonstration Plantation and a watchtower.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, P K Jha took part in the programme.

Gurramguda Forest Block was declared as Reserve Forest under section 4 of AP Forest Act 1967. The roads passing through the Block divided this forest into three bits; Sahebnagar Depot (13 ha), Gurramguda Bit-I (60 ha), and Gurramguda Bit-II (115.18 ha). The Sahebnagar Depot bit was already developed as Sanjeevani Vanam and was thrown open for public in 2015.

