CS releases report of Telangana water resources

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday released the annual report of Inter-State Water Resources (ISWR) of Irrigation and Command Area Development Department. The report is the second of the series. The report comprises of overview of the water resources in the State and deals with the availability of water resources in Telangana particularly in the river Godavari and Krishna.

The report also throws light on the Kaleshwaram project and its execution in a record period of time. It also comprises of Tribunal matters such as cross examination of expert witnesses namely the Dr Palanisami and Ghanshyam Jha. The report covered significant role played by ISWR in providing useful inputs to propound the stand of Telangana before KRMB (Krishna River Management Board).

Details of workshops in relation with Minor irrigation, ISWR role in imparting training to NALSAR students on water law are mentioned in the report. Most importantly the report deals with the issues of Godavari river such as filing of original suit in the Supreme Court with a prayer to study the back water effect of Polavaram project for the PMF of 50 lakh cusecs and to provide appropriate safe guards to Bhadrachalam temple town and heavy water plant at Manuguru.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.