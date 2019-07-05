CS SK Joshi asks officials to submit proposals

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday wanted all departments to submit proposals on their updated cadre strength and classification of posts as per the new presidential order to their Secretaries concerned by July 8.

He had a review on the presidential order pertaining to implementation of new zonal that guaranteed 95 per cent of jobs in a given zone for the locals. He also reviewed the implementation of Harita Haram programme.

He directed the Secretaries to submit the proposals received from HODs to the GAD by July 12 and GAD would in turn ready with the proposal received from all departments by July 15.

He asked the HODs to take steps for framing new service rules after completing the classification of district level, zonal level and multi zonal and State level posts.

He also wanted steps to be taken for filling up the vacancies in different department after complying with the Presidential order.

