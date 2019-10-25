CS SK Joshi holds review meeting on vector-borne diseases

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi instructed officials to prepare a special action plan to prevent vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue, malaria, chikungunya , filariasis and Japanese encephalitis, in the State. The instructions were issued at a review meeting Joshi chaired on Friday.

Joshi also thanked the Central government that sent a team of officials to the State for discussions on containing the spread of vector-borne diseases. Steps should be taken to prevent mosquitos from breeding. And in localities where cases of such diseases are reported from, effective measures to stop the spread of diseases should be taken, he said.

Calling for a coordinated approach between various departments for disease prevention and containment, Joshi told officials to use the right equipment for the needs and said fogging in areas where mosquitoes are found should be done in an effective manner.

The meeting discussed in detail the steps already being taken to control mosquito borne diseases. The meeting was attended among others by Special Chief Secretary (Health) Shanti Kumari, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Yogita Rana, Director of Health Srinivasa Rao, National Vector Borne Disease Control Deputy Director Suman Lata Patel, consultant Kaushal Kumar, and Integrated Disease Surveillance Program Deputy Director Pranav Kumar Varma.

