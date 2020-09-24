CS Somesh Kumar wants Vaanakalam CMR completed by month end

In Telangana, paddy is mainly procured by State government or State agencies and the resultant rice is delivered to State government and FCI after paddy is milled by rice millers

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed all the district collectors to ensure that the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) for Vaanakalam season must be completed by September 30 and of Yasangi by October 20. He reviewed the reasons for the slow pace of milling at rice millers end through a tele-conference here on Thursday.

In Telangana, paddy is mainly procured by State government or State agencies and the resultant rice is delivered to State government and FCI after paddy is milled by rice millers. As the CMR was getting delayed, the State was incurring additional financial burden.

“Rice milers must keep that in mind these issues and complete the milling process at the earliest, and the Collectors must ensure that CMR is collected from the rice milers soon,” he said. He also told the collectors to be ready for procurement of paddy of the 2020-21 Vaanakalam season and said all arrangements must be made at the procurement centres so that farmers can sell their produce comfortably at Minimum Support Price.

After the tele-conference, the Chief Secretary discussed the CMR issue with the Civil Supplies department and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). He elicited information on the extent of milling that had taken place so far and the reasons for the delay. He also discussed solutions to speed up the milling process. He directed the FCI General Manager Ashwini Kumar to ensure enough space for storage and also to pay CMR claims immediately. Civil Supplies Commissioner V Anil Kumar and senior officers of the department and FCI attended the tele-conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .