CS urged to take action against Yadadri temple EO

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: TRS leaders on Saturday complained to Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi alleging violation of protocol by the authorities of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple.

The Chief Secretary visited Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple (Balalayam) on Yadadri hill shrine and participated in special pooja programme. The temple priests welcomed him with purna kumbham and extended blessings to him. Later, Shailendra Kumar Joshi inspected the works of Goshala at Gummataigudem.

The TRS leaders met the Chief Secretary on the occasion and submitted a memorandum to him on the alleged violation of protocol by the temple Executive Officer. TRS leader Karre Venkataiah said that even though Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha was a member of Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA), the Executive Officer of the temple was neither inviting her nor informing her about the programmes being conducted at the temple. He demanded that action be taken against the Executive Officer of the temple for violating protocol. He pointed out that the Alair MLA was not invited for several key programmes including the recently held Astabhiju pooja programme at Yadadri main temple.

Yadagirigutta ZPTC Anuradham TRS leaders Ravinder Goud and Are Yadagiri were among those who met with the Chief Secretary on the issue.

