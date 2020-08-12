CSE cut-off mark takes a dip

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: After announcing results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2019, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the minimum qualifying marks.

For candidates who appeared in the general category, the minimum qualifying mark in the final is 961. In the newly introduced Economically Weaker Section quota, the minimum qualifying mark is 909. Similarly, for the OBC, SC and ST categories, the minimum qualifying marks in the civil services final exam are 925, 898 and 893 respectively.

The UPSC has also released cut-off marks for civil services preliminary and main examinations. The examination is conducted in three stages including prelims (200) marks. Candidates who qualify in the prelims get an eligibility to appear for the Main exam for 1,750 marks and those who clear this exam make it to interview, which is conducted for 275 marks.

“Cut-off marks are subject to changes as may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the courts in matters pending before them. Category-wise recommendation details shall also be uploaded after conclusion of pending court cases,” the UPSC said.

Compared to previous years, the minimum qualifying mark in the examination has come down in all categories. In 2017, the cut-off marks in the final exam for the general, OBC, SC and ST categories were 1,006, 968, 944 and 939 marks respectively. Those have come down to 982, 938, 912, and 912 marks respectively in 2018, and now further down for the 2019 exam.

According to coaching experts, the minimum qualifying mark at the exam is determined based on a number of factors including the number of aspirants and total vacancies notified.

“The UPSC has been incrementally discouraging rote learning by making the questions analytical even in objective type questions. In the Main examination which is descriptive, almost 90 percent of the questions have been indirect in almost all the papers. Sustained effort by the aspirant is being rewarded,” Brain Tree director Gopalakrishna said.

He further said future aspirants should understand that this exam is different from other exams and requires a good foundation besides ability to relate it with current events. Above all, aspirants should be prepared for a two to three year preparation, he added.

