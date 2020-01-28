CSI Synod gets new honorary treasurer

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Director, Wesley Colleges, Secunderabad, B Vimal Sukumar from the Church of South India (CSI) Medak Diocese has been elected as honorary treasurer for CSI Synod.

Vimal Sukumar is the youngest person to get elected to the post of treasurer in the 73 years of CSI history and also the first person from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to get elected to the post, according to a press release.

The CSI Synod is the largest protestant church, which also maintains several institutions of service, mainly with a view to uplift and rehabilitate the society and economically backward people.

The CSI Synod is organised into 24 dioceses with a membership of 45 lakh people from five Southern States — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala along with Jaffna Diocese in Sri Lanka.

The officers of the synod including moderator, deputy moderator, general secretary and treasurer were elected during the 36th session of the synod council meeting of the CSI for the triennium 2020-2023.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .