CSIR award for IICT research team

Hyderabad: A research team from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) from Process Engineering and Technology Transfer Department led by Dr S Sridhar, Senior Principal Scientist, has been selected for the prestigious CSIR Award for Science and Technology Innovations for Rural Development (CAIRD) for the Year 2017, a press release said.

The award announced during the 79th CSIR Foundation Day celebrations is given for design and deployment of highly compact, low-cost Nanofiltration and Reverse osmosis membrane systems of 100-1000 lit/hr capacities, for ground and surface water purification to provide safe drinking water in several villages of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with special appreciation for the work done in the mitigation of fluorosis in rural India.

Team leader Dr S Sridhar initiated drinking water purification in rural India through the installation of the first model defluoridation plant in 2005 and has continued to promote societal welfare with many such installations, including ultrafiltration based systems for flood water purification during the recent Amphan cyclone in 2020.

