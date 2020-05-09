CSK team atmosphere the reason behind their success: Nehra

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra, who represented five different franchises in the Indian Premier League, including Chennai Super Kings revealed that the reason behind MS Dhoni-led team’s success in the league is because of the team atmosphere.

Speaking to Akash Chopra during an online chat, the southpaw said, “The team atmosphere at CSK is unique. That’s why the team hasn’t just been successful but extremely consistent.” CSK has won the titlte thrice and reached play-offs each time they played. “The reason for the consistency is India Cements. They have been running cricket in south India for so many years, so they know the game. On top of it they got a captain like MS Dhoni. The CSK management supports MS Dhoni completely. The problem is that management in some franchises think they know the game better that then players and coaches. MS Dhoni never had to face that. Thus, if there’s no interference and you are able to keep the same team for 2-3 years, the results do come,” he added.

Nehra stressed on the importance of creating a core group not just of players but also the coaching staff in order to succeed in the IPL. “Since IPL is such a short tournament, the coach, the players and the captain need to be together for few seasons to understand each other. After that you start getting results,” he said.

