CSR portal of school education a hit

Hyderabad: The corporate social responsibility (CSR) online portal of the Directorate of School Education is evoking good response from donors across the country and NRIs as well.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian multinational information technology service and consulting company, evinced its interest to train 5,000 in-service teachers, working in government and local body schools, in computers. The training programme will be held either at designated engineering colleges or TCS iON centres across Telangana.

Soon, both the Directorate of School Education and TCS will enter into a memorandum of understanding to commence the training programme, which is likely to go on for three months. “The training will be done at the district headquarters. District Educational Officers have been asked to make necessary arrangements for teachers who will join the training. TCS will give coaching and required logistics support,” a senior official told Telangana Today.

Last month, the Directorate launched its CSR online portal — https://csredu.telangana.gov.in — seeking funds for development, including providing infrastructure, laboratories, toilets and drinking water facilities, among others in government schools.

While some companies and organisations extended their services as part of their CSR activity, according to officials, a bank in the State donated Rs 5 lakh. This fund is likely to be used for purchasing bicycles, which will be provided to girl students of government and local body schools.

“Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) provided Rs 2 crore and they wanted it be used for developmental activities in five Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) located in Ranga Reddy district. So far, donations worth more than Rs 7 lakh were received through the portal.

The donation from HAL is with the District Collector. A private company in Hafeezpet decided to adopt a government school in the same locality and another company is willing to provide digital education to students. Since the launch of the CSR portal, several individuals and companies are showing interest to either donate or offer services to schools or teachers,” a senior official said.

This apart, the Directorate has decided to seek funds from industries and companies, which have investments worth more than Rs 50 crore, in the State. So far, 238 such industries and companies were identified and the Directorate will soon address letters seeking support under the CSR activity. The Directorate has also decided to reach out to various banks for support.

This will be done at the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting, which will be held soon.

“We are also looking for companies that can provide coding skills to students in Model Schools and general residential schools. We saw huge potential among students towards coding after training classes that were conducted for some of them in Model Schools,” the official said.

