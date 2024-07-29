CUET UG results out: DU, JNU begin next admission phase in 3 days

Admissions to the two central universities have been postponed due to delays in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) release of results.

By ANI Published Date - 29 July 2024, 12:40 PM

New Delhi: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing the CUET UG 2024 results, Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru will initiate the second phase of its delayed undergraduate admission process in the next three days.

Admission into the two central universities has been postponed due to delays in the release of results by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also Read CUET UG 2024 registration begins, here are the exam dates

The officials at the two universities said that they are yet to receive the result data from NTA. The academic session, which was due to start in August, will likely commence in early September for UG courses at both universities, as per the officials.

Delhi University (DU) is holding admission for over 71, 000 seats across its over 65 colleges through CUET UG. Meanwhile, JNU is admitting students to various undergraduate programmes based on CUET marks, including B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages and B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programmes.

So far, around 2,64,000 students have registered for the first phase of admission on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

At Delhi University, the first phase of admission began on May 28. The delay in the release of the result of CUET UG led to a delay in the start of Phase Two of admission at the university.

Phase two of admission was dependent on the CUET-UG results.

Speaking to ANI, DU Dean of Admission, Haneet Gandhi, said, “As soon as we get DU, we will get a result from NTA. We will start phase two of CSAS. which students will be able to see for which course they are eligible. 10 days will be given to students to fill out their preferences and colleges. We are expected to start the second phase by Wednesday.”

“The first round of admissions will be over by the third week of August and classes are expected to start in September,” she added.

An official at the JNU also said the university is yet to get the result from the NTA.

“We will hopefully start the process in two to three days. The interested candidates will again have to fill out the form and then the merit list will be prepared. We cannot make any announcements right now,” the official said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Sunday.

Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG examination between May 15 and 29 and July 19 will be able to check and download the CUET UG result when it is announced at nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

This year, a total of 13,47,618 students registered for CUET UG 2024, out of which 7.17 lakh male candidates, 6.30 lakh female candidates, and 7 transgender students registered for the exam.

The NTA score is the percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates his position vis-a-vis others who appeared in it. It is an indicator of the relative position of the candidates among those who appeared in the test.