Culinary Academy bags gold at national event

Culinary Academy of India (Brand CAI) has received the gold medal during the 24th All India Inter-Collegiate Chef Competition in Bengaluru. Organised by Christ University in association with Taj Group of Hotels, about fifteen prestigious hotel management colleges from all over India had participated in this yearly competition.

In the Chef Competition, Rahul Pandey and Devesh Upreti represented CAI, Hyderabad. CAI was awarded the ‘Overall Culinary Champions Trophy’ receiving the gold medal for the all the three rounds of the event.