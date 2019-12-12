‘Culprits in crimes against women will not be spared’

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Peddapalli: Inspector General of Police, North zone, Y Nagi Reddy on Thursday made it clear that there was no question of allowing people involved in eve-teasing and attacks on women and girl getting away scot-free.

“Serious action would be initiated against such people and all steps would be taken to punish them in the court of law,” the IG said while inspecting Manthani police station in the district.

Nagireddy instructed the police officers to educate women and girls to dial 100 and lodge complaint through Hawk Eye app if they are in trouble. Beside autorickshaw and lorry drivers, women, men, school and college students should also be educated about adoption of good attitude through awareness programmes, he said.

Stating that there was no question of tolerating public drinking, Nagi Reddy instructed officials to register cases if anybody was found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Talking about law and order situation in police station limits, he informed that when compared to earlier times, the crime rate had come down in the recent past. However, there was shortage of staff in police stations, he said, adding that the problem had cropped up as cops were not keen on working in police stations. He informed that the problem would be solved soon as he instructed officials to allocate sufficient staff.

Earlier, IG toured in police station premises and examined records besides enquiring about various verticals of staff.

Interacting with staff, he said that proactive policing was more important than that of reactive policing, and advised cops to give respect to complainer.

Cops should aware about new technologies and how to use them, he said and asked cops to enhance patrolling in rural areas to maintain law and order and intensify vigilance on the movement of old criminals.

Ramagundam police commissioner V Satyanaraya, DCPs P Ravinder (Peddapalli) and Uday Kumar Reddy (Mancherial), ACP Godavarikhani Umender and others participated in the programme.

