Cultivate crops advised by govt: Gangula Kamalakar tells farmers

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday urged farmers to cultivate crops as advised by the State government through its regulated farming policy to ensure that they earn more profits.

Demand for crops will fall if a similar crop was cultivated by a majority of the farmers. Subsequently, farmers would not reap more profits. So, farmers should sow crops which have more demand in the markets.

The Minister, who laid foundation stone for Rythu Vedika building at Baddipalli and Mugdumpoor on Wednesday, said in order to help farmers reap more profits, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao designed innovative farming method and has been advising the farmers to cultivate more profitable crops based on the condition of their soil.

So, farmers should test their soil and take up crops accordingly. Instead of old and traditional crops, farmers should think innovatively and sow crops which have more demand in the national and international markets.

Parched lands have been turned into green fields with the water from Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was flowing into agricultural lands and tanks and ponds were overflowing even in the hot summer, he said.

Link tanks in the State had also been filled after Telangana government came to power in the State. Kamalakar promised to construct two rythu vedika buildings on his own expenditure. Uppu Mallesham and Uppu Karunakar donated 10 guntas land for construction of two buildings. Later, the Minister participated in Manakondur constituency level agriculture planning meeting held in collectorate auditorium. Speaking on the occasion, he termed Telangana government as farmer-oriented and said it earmarked Rs 60,000 crore for the welfare of the agrarian community.

All facilities, including water, 24 hours power supply, seeds, fertilizer have been supplied to farmers and the government was procuring the crops produced by farmers by providing minimum support price (MSP), he said.

Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, Collector K Shashanka and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .