Cultural fest Sanskriti ’20 begins at KITS in Warangal

Warangal Urban: Popular folk lyricist and singer Goreti Venkanna has urged the students to preserve our culture and heritage for the benefit of the future generations. He also asked the engineering students to do research that would be useful for the farmers and labourers. He has inaugurated the two-day national level cultural carnival called “ Sanskriti ‘20”, at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) here on Friday.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Venkanna said, “Students needs to emulate great leaders and philosophers like Gandhi, Buddha, Ramana Maharshi, Rabindranadh Tagore and Vivekanda.”

The Photography & Media Club (PMC) students designed and painted graffiti for the promotion of cultural carnival. The graffiti has been inaugurated by PMC general secretary Ch. Suhuruth Reddy.

On this occasion KITSW Principal Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy said that Sanskriti is one of the student friendly cultural fest in the state of Telangana. “It is very important event to promote our culture and heritage and also one can feel happy by reducing stress and release the pressure in young student minds. All the departments and committees of SAC are actively involved in the organising of this event,” he added.

In this event dean student affairs Prof. G. Raghotham Reddy, associate dean students affairs and Associate professor of EEED, M. Narasihma Rao, Dean administration Prof. P. Ramesh Reddy, all the deans, MDF club general secretary Donthu Nithish Bhargav, Sanskriti coordinator Sajan Golkonda and PRO Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary were present.

