Cultural programmes, competitions mark Children’s Day in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Mancherial/Adilabad: Students belonging to both government and private schools celebrated Children’s Day on a grand note across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday. Cultural programmes and fancy dress competitions were held to mark the occasion.

In Mancherial, Zilla Parishad Secondary School (Girls) and (Boys), many other State-run educational institutions including Akshara Primary School, Padmacharan’s Krishnaveni Talent High School, Trinity High School, Sevenhills High School and others organised a slew of programmes as part of the Children’s Day. Pupils performed skits and took part in fancy dress competition sporting thought provoking avatars as part of the celebrations.

Similar various celebrations were conducted in government and private schools in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts for the children. Prizes were given away to the winners of dance, fancy dress and other competitions held on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .