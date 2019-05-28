Cultured way to cure cold

By | Published: 5:55 pm

A recent study claims that yogurt might prove to be helpful to those looking to get rid of the common cold. While we all know how warm water, herbal tea, ginger, honey, and chicken soup work wonders for curing a cold and cough, researchers have suggested that yogurt could be added to this list of cold-fighting remedies. “When it comes to yogurt, there’s not a lot of research that indicates yogurt reduces symptoms of a cold,” said Mickey Rubin, vice president of nutrition research for the National Dairy Council.

Yogurt is full of probiotics which can help boost immunity, sources report, citing dietician Kristi L King.Studies have found some promising results from yogurt in terms of reducing the duration and intensity of cold. However, specific benefits are restricted to actual strains studied and cannot be generalised in regular, non-supplemented yogurt.

Conventional yogurt contains Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, two cultures integral to the yogurt-making process, known as “starter cultures.” These bacteria are not necessarily the same probiotics studied in clinical trials.Yogurt also contains another immune booster: zinc. Research indicates that zinc can reduce the duration of cold symptoms.

Carbohydrates in yogurt provide energy, which is important in helping one recover from a cold.For maximum benefits, King recommended eating plain yogurt with other antioxidant-rich foods, such as berries that have natural cold-fighting nutrients.Choose yogurt for its soothing texture and nutritional attributes, along with possible cold fighters like zinc and probiotics, but not necessarily as primary therapy for cold.