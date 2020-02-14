CURA kicks off at NIT Warangal

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Warangal Urban: Prof DVSS Siva Sharma, Dean (Faculty Welfare), NIT Warangal urged students to make their contribution to the society. He was addressing the management students at CURA, a national level management event, organised every year by the School of Management, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

Prof JV Ramana Murthy, Dean (Student Welfare), NITW emphasised the need of management skills which had been prevalent from the ancient times till the modern day world. CURA 2020 was inaugurated at NIT Warangal on Friday. The event with a momentous start in 2009 had been able to attract the best young managers of India, as the event provides a great opportunity for the management graduates to explore their talents and skills on a common platform.

CURA20 is poised to make a mark on the Indian management map and carve a niche for itself in the academic and business community. The event has drawn 200 management students of various institutions from all over India.

The two-day event comprises many interesting events – Leadership Arcade, Presentazione, Biz Quiz, Ad Arena, Optimizer, B-Plan, Biz Worth, Case Analyst encompassing various domains such as Operations , Marketing , Finance , HR and IT. Two workshops on Business Analytics and Digital Marketing will be conducted.

Paul Robinson, leadership trainer, Srijan Pal Singh, CEO of Kalam Centre NGO, Mounika Patel, Founder & chief trainer, Digital Medha, Bharath Kumar Allam, manager, professional service firm, and Gaurav Singh, Data Science expert will be interacting with students at the event.

