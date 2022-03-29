Current Affairs: Discoveries and inventions in the field of science

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on subject-specific approach to current affairs for Telangana State Public Service Commission exams.

Disaster management

Disaster Management is listed separately in the syllabus and candidates can expect around 3 to 5 questions from this area. Candidates are expected to know the following details about disasters:

Name of the disaster

Type of disaster – natural or manmade

The location where the disaster took place

Cause/s and impact of the disaster

Mitigation measures

Concepts underlying the disaster

Q. Over 40 injured as train to Guwahati derails in north Bengal. In this context, which of the following are possible causes for such rail accidents?

1. Poor rolling stock

2. Inappropriate maintenance of tracks

3. Extreme weather fluctuations

Choose the correct code.

a) 1 only

b) 1 and 2

c) 2 only

d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer d

Sciences

Apart from basic knowledge of the concepts in Biology, Physics and Chemistry, which will be of Class 10 standard, a candidate must be aware of the latest developments in these subjects which include –

• Discoveries and inventions: Any new discovery or invention – the person who discovered or the country where it was discovered, the utility of the discovery or invention.

Q. Scientists have recently discovered a new group of metals called “New strange group of metals”. Which of the following is false regarding these metals?

a) They conduct electricity with zero resistance

b) The strange metals are also called non–Fermi liquids

c) They follow the traditional rules of metals

d) In strange metals, the electrical charge is carried by “Cooper pairs”

Answer: c

Explanation: The strange metals are also called non–Fermi liquids. They do not follow the traditional rules of metals. Their behaviour was first discovered in cuprates, that is, copper oxides. These cuprates are high-temperature superconductors.

• Diseases: Any disease in news – the name of the disease, cause/s, the test used to diagnose the disease, impact of the disease, specific reasons for the spread of diseases; new reports on the spread of diseases and their impact.

Q. According to a recent Lancet study, which of the following is the leading cause of death?

a) HIV

b)Malaria

c) Antimicrobial resistance

d) Dengue

Answer: c

Explanation: A recent Lancet study says that Antimicrobial resistance is now the leading cause of death. The study says that in 2019 antimicrobial resistance killed more than 1.27 million people all over the world. This is higher than those died of malaria and HIV. The study says that antimicrobial resistance is capable of killing more than ten million people per year by 2050. Bacteria are quick evolving. They get stronger as the humans get stronger. They mutate to survive the antibiotics.





