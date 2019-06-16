Curtain-raiser event in New Zealand for Yoga Day

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: The Auckland Indian Association, Telangana Jagruthi New Zealand and other organisations held a special event ahead of the International Yoga Day.

The event was open to all and Art of Living representatives Manoj and Bindi taught the participants meditation and Yogasanas. Kanwaljit Bakshi, Bhav Dhillon, Paramjit Pamar and others also participated in the event. Telangana Jagruthi New Zealand president Aruna Jyothi, Joint Secretary Prasan, supporters and sponsors participated in the programme, according to a press release.