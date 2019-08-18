Curtains down on Saaho buzz

By | Published: 7:12 pm

With the pre-release event of Saaho, the curtains are finally down on the brouhaha and hype that enveloped the whole fan-base of Prabhas — ahead of the most-anticipated movie. The new poster of Prabhas and leading lady Shraddha Kapoor was out on Sunday.

It was released in all the languages of Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Prabhas is playing the undercover cop while Shraddha plays Amritha Nair, a crime branch police officer in the movie. The movie has been produced with a mind-boggling money of Rs 300 crore under the banner UV Creations. The movie also stars the who’s who of Bollywood biggies.

