Custodial death: Police chief told to probe

Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chouhan and Justice Vijaysen Reddy, directed the Commissioner of Police to personally inquire and initiate a departmental inquiry against the police officials who were allegedly responsible for the custodial death of one Sheelam Rangaiah while in Manthani police station. The counsel for the petitioner PV Nagamani informed the court that the cremation was hurried to avoid second post mortem to ascertain the injuries on the deceased person. The court was dealing with a letter complaining that the deceased was brought to Manthani PS illegally and was detained in lockup for four days. The letter complained that the police harassed the deceased mentally and physically and due to unbearable beatings of the police, including the CI, SI and constables, Rangaiah died in the lockup.

Response sought on police atrocities

The same panel sought the response of the government on alleged police atrocities against the public during the lockdown. Sheela Sarah Mathews, a social activist, had filed a public interest writ petition. Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, brought to the notice of the court about the incidents of Mohd Asgar, who suffered fractures of both legs due to police harassment, Mohd Kaleem, who while trying to avoid police beatings, fell into a drain and suffered a broken leg, case of Junaid who had suffered 35 stitches on his face due to the beating of the police and many other incidents where the police have violated basic human rights and have taken the law into their own hands. The panel granted three weeks to the government to respond.

Generic names of medicines

The same panel sought response for the Medical Council of India on writing the generic names of medicines and also use of capital letters on the prescriptions written by doctors. The panel was dealing with a writ Petition filed by Paduru Ramana Reddy. M Venkat Ram Reddy, counsel for the petitioners, informed the court that the Medical Council of India in April 2017 had given directions in this regard but the same was not being implemented in the State.

Essential Commodities Act

State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the HC that 3,180 cases have been booked under the Essential Commodities Act against the traders for charging exorbitantly. As reported earlier, the panel was dealing with the dealing with a taken up PIL based on a newspaper article. The panel will continue to hear the matter on June 11.

Report on PPE Kits

The same panel sought a report from the government regarding the number of PPE Kits in stock with the State and also their quality. The panel was dealing with a letter addressed to it complaining of lack of protection being provided to doctors and nurses dealing with Covid cases. The panel, referring to a report of the World Health Organization that cases may rise due to opening of the markets, wanted a report as to how the state was prepared for the same. It suggested against opening of Ryuthu Bazars but suggested opening of mini Ryhtu Bazars with less vendors.

Medical negligence

The panel sought a response from the government as to why no cases of medical negligence were booked against the doctors of six hospitals for refusing treatment to a pregnant woman as a result of which both the mother and child died. Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that departmental action was initiated against the doctors and that the inquiry was under process. The panel voiced displeasure on the failure of filing an FIR against the doctors. The panel was dealing with a letter written by K Kishore Kumar who sought directions to ensure that pregnant women were given urgent care in Government Hospitals in the State. He pointed out to the incident that occurred in Gadwal where a pregnant woman and her newborn child died due to bureaucratic interpretation of guidelines. The panel will continue to hear the matter on June 10.

