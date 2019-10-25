Customer outreach programme by Bank of Maharashtra

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone conducted a customer outreach program on behalf of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India, with participation of public sector banks (PSU), private sector banks, HFCs, NBFC/MFI, Minority Department and UIDAI here in the city. The program was organised as Union government initiative to reach out to MSME, Retail and Agri customers with various loan offerings.

Divesh Dinkar, Zonal Head, Hyderabad, Suryakant Sawant, DGM, J D Deshmukh, Deputy Zonal Head from Bank of Maharashtra, took part in the programme.

Divesh Dinkar briefed the gathering on overall concept of the outreach program and Suryakant Sawant detailed the bank’s initiatives in product offerings. The second day outreach program was inaugurated by Subrata Das, Regional Director, RBI who visited all the stalls at the program and guided the participants and expressed keen interest in the product offerings at the stalls.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also visited the outreach program and addressed the customers and participants. V Ramesh, GM, State Bank of India, P Sriniwas, GM, Bank of Baroda, Rama Naik, GM, Syndicate Bank, and others participated in the event.

