Customers from tier 2 and 3 cities growing on Amazon

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:28 pm 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The perception that e-commerce is mostly used by metro cities is slowly changing. The penetration of low-cost smartphones and low-cost internet bandwidth is pushing customers from tier-2, 3 and 4 cities to shop on e-commerce more aggressively. And this can be gauged from the fact that Amazon.in has about 90 per cent of its new customers coming in not from metro cities but from tier 2,3 and 4 cities.

“The growing use of smartphones and low-cost data availability is pushing people towards e-commerce. In the last one year we have observed that 90 per cent of our new customer registrations are happening from tier-2, 3 and 4 cities and towns. These people are adopting to e-commerce shopping in a new and different way as it not only helps them get products that may not be available offline but also provides them products of their choice as per convenience. In terms of sellers as well we are witnessing a large number of sellers from these parts of the country as they are also looking to reach a wider audience,” said Kishore Thota, director, customer experience and marketing, Amazon India.

He was speaking at the Amazon Festive Yatra – a house-on-wheels that brings the best of India together in one place — in Hyderabad. The house-on-wheels includes selection from Amazon’s Karigari and Saheli programmes. It is set to visit 13 cities covering 6,000 kms and after New Delhi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad it reached Hyderabad and it will be ending the trip in Bengaluru.

On the growth of the platform in the last six years, Shalini Puchalapalli, director – category management, Amazon India said, “We have 5 lakh sellers on the platform out of which 1,20,000 sellers got added only last year. The platform showcases over 200 million products with 2,00,000 products getting added during the festive sale period. In addition, we have about 50 fulfilment centres in India covering over 26 million cubic feet of space with 6 million cubic feet getting added just last year. We have about 200 delivery stations and 900 delivery centres across India.”

