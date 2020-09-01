Customised cakes are Sindhura Kilari’s forte

Besides baking goodies that make you go wow, Hyderabad’s Sindhura Kilari also conducts basic classes for women who want to learn the art

Baking cakes maybe a very common concept but it’s rare to find customised cakes, where the baker can show the whole journey of making one cake. Meet Sindhura Kilari, a resident of Manikonda, who is a pro at baking customised cakes.

Sindhura’s journey into baking wasn’t a planned one. “I did my Master’s in biotechnology and bioinformatics from LaTrobe University, Australia. During my stay in Melbourne, I have started my baking journey as a hobby — out of pure interest. This was in 2013, and later I shifted to India due to visa issues.

After working and trying for jobs in the research field, I was quite dissatisfied,” says Sindhura, who then thought of taking her hobby of baking into a professional level. As beginners do, she also started with baking at home and for friends.

In January 2015, she took her culinary skills online by starting ‘Sindhu’s Eats ’n’ Treats’ on Facebook, and later on Instagram. “I m 80 per cent self-learned artiste, and learnt through online classes and YouTube tutorials, besides doing a few courses from professionals to improve my skills and clear my doubts,” says Sindhura who customised cakes for celebrities too.

“I was always interested in doing cupcakes and trying out various new combinations and now I do around 50-plus combinations.

It really excites me so much and they are my bestsellers. Apart from that, traditional design cakes like Annaprasana cake, naming ceremony cake, baby showers and first birthday cakes are fast-moving varieties in cakes,” she adds.

The price range for her unique cakes starts from Rs 1, 500 for regular buttercream cakes and Rs 2,000 — Rs 2, 200 for fondant cakes, while cupcakes start from Rs 100 or Rs 110. Apart from cakes and cupcakes, she also specialises in desserts like macarons, brownies, tea cakes, chocolates, cookies, jar cakes, and tarts.

“I believe in creating delicious memories through my bakes, by being a part of their happiest moments of life which they cherish a lifetime. I try to personalise my cake designs to the level that should bring out the emotional side of the person. And for that, I make sure to understand the client’s requirements as well as giving ideas to make it much better,” says Sindhura who took part in the all-India Cakeology event.

“Every cake order, be it a small cupcake order or big dessert table, all are equally important to me because the occasion would be very important to my client, and I strive my best to keep up the trust a client has in me,” adds the baker, who found herself a pride of place among the top 25 bakers in Hyderabad.

