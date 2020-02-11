Customs & GST down a fighting MHBC in YMCA Secunderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Customs & GST prevailed over a fighting Mahendra Hills Basketball Club (MHBC) 64-58 in the third Samuel Vasanth Kumar memorial flood-lit prize money basketball tournament, organized jointly by the Hyderabad District Basketball Association (HDBA) and the Sports Writers Association of Telangana (SWAT), at YMCA Secunderabad on Tuesday. At half-time, the winner led 41-24.

MHBC fought gamely against the experienced Customs squad that had many Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state players in their ranks. Although they were outpaced at the start, MHBC fought back late in the day but it proved in vain in the end. Point guard Aashray Daniel was in the forefront of MHBC’s attack, ably assisted by Nitesh and forward Amit Yadav.

M Vijay Kumar dazzled with three-pointers for Customs & GST. His 16-point tally was studded with as many as five hits from outside the ‘D.’ His team-mate and forward Venkat Reddy was the game’s top scorer with 23 points.

Meanwhile for the first time in the country, the Spalding leather ball was used on an experimental basis by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) under the observation of Norman Isaac, Chairman of its Technical Commission and also the ongoing six-day championship’s Tournament Director.

Result: Customs & GST 64 (Venkat Reddy 23, M.Vijay Kumar 16) bt Mahendra Hills Basketball Club 58 (Daniel Aashray 16, Nitesh 15, Amit Yadav 10)

