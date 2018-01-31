Customs officials under scanner in liquor scam

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Investigators probing the foreign liquor scam busted in May last year are suspecting the nexus of Customs officials not only from the Chennai airport but also from the seaport there.

Officials came to know about this when scam kingpin Harish Singh, who was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department a few days ago, revealed more details on the scam. Singh was smuggling over 900 foreign liquor bottles worth over Rs 50 lakh from the Chennai seaport and airport every month. He would bring those bottles to the city through a courier agency and sell them to persons known to him in areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills at lower prices.

“Once the container with liquor bottles was brought to the godown at the port, Singh’s accomplices in Chennai would get them out of the godown and send them to Hyderabad,” a senior official said. Getting bottles out from the godown without being caught by Customs officials is difficult, they pointed out.

“We strongly suspect the role of Customs officials in aiding the smugglers to get liquor bottles out of the godown at the port,” officials said, adding that however, the department was helpless in identifying the Customs officials at the port.

“We are already facing criticism from the Customs Department in the city stating that we are targeting its officers for their alleged connivance with scamsters,” a senior official said.

Another reason for people like Singh opting for Chennai seaport was because entry into the port is easy when compared to the high security airport.

Manufacturing, selling, transportation and buying non-duty paid liquor is an offence under Section 34(A) of Telangana Excise Act and it is punishable for a minimum three years to 10 years. Singh and his gang were getting foreign liquor bottles from the Chennai seaport, airport and were selling them in Hyderabad violating rules, the official added.

The involvement of a few Customs officials from Chennai, Coimbatore and the Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) airports were also suspected in the scam.