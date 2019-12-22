Cuttack ODI: India elect to field, Saini makes ODI debut against West Indies

By | Published: 1:38 pm

Cuttack: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first against West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.

Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the third rubber due to a lower back injury, was replaced by Navdeep Saini and was handed his debut in the decider.

The Windies named the same team from the last match.

The series is locked 1-1 after the visitors won the first game with India returning the favour in the second contest.

PLaying XI: West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini