Cutting-edge lab at MEC

By | Published: 12:30 am 4:25 pm

Hyderabad: Mahindra Ecole Centrale, an engineering college, announced the setting up of a Specialized Automotive Systems and Internal Combustion Engine (AIC) laboratory on its campus here. The lab aims to introduce undergraduate students to the working of various automobile and its power train, the IC Engine.

Starting from a ready-to-drive automobile, down to its various sub-systems and components, this facility will have the entire gamut of automotive and IC engine related equipment.

In a press release, the MEC said performance testing of IC Engines will be the other major focus of the lab. Separate equipment for functional multi-cylinder spark ignition and compression ignition engines with dynamometer loading, and essential add-ons for data acquisition, and fuel and emissions characterisation are also planned, it said.

“At MEC, our emphasis is to provide an enabling atmosphere to students and provide an atmosphere where they can learn by doing as well as undertake research in relevant areas. The AIC laboratory is well equipped to handle cutting edge research initiatives,” said Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, MEC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .