CV Anand appointed as Director of NISA

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer CV Anand, who is on deputation with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has been posted as Director of National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad replacing IPS officer Anjana Sinha.

After leaving for Central deputation in February 2018, Anand was working as IG Airport Sector-II in Bengaluru. In the orders issued on Monday, Anand will also hold additional charge as IG, Airport Sector II, Bengaluru.

Anjana Sinha is also on deputation with the CISF. On transfer, she was posted to the southern sector headquarters, Chennai. The CISF Director-General has approved the postings with immediate effect in view of administrative and operational considerations.

