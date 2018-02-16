CV Anand, Charu Sinha to go to CISF, CRPF

By | Published: 12:08 pm 12:16 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officers CV Anand and Charu Sinha are likely to proceed on Central deputation soon.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has on Thursday written to the Telangana Chief Secretary informing him about the Centre’s approval for appointment of CV Anand as Inspector General in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Charu Sinha as Inspector General with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect.

The letter signed by Under Secretary Mukesh Sawhney has asked for relieving both the IPS officers immediately so that they can take up their new assignments at the Centre.

While Anand is currently the Commissioner, Telangana State Civil Supplies department, Sinha is IG Training.